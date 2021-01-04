Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

KEYUF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Keyera stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. Keyera has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

