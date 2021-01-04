Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €7.60 Price Target for Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1)

Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) (ETR:CEC1) received a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.81% from the stock’s current price.

CEC1 has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Baader Bank set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.67 ($5.49).

Shares of Ceconomy AG (CEC1.F) stock opened at €5.90 ($6.94) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 million and a PE ratio of -15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €4.28. Ceconomy AG has a 52-week low of €2.16 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of €6.10 ($7.18).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

