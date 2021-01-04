Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) to Market Perform

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AIBRF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded AIB Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded AIB Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AIB Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIBRF traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.94. 4,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,816. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

