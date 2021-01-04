KARMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $392,571.34 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 73.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $24.68 and $18.94. Over the last seven days, KARMA has traded 82.4% lower against the US dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $392,571.34 and $81.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006031 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00125537 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092 . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

