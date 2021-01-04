Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.
Kadant has raised its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kadant to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.
Shares of Kadant stock opened at $140.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $144.83.
In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $732,189.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,126 shares of company stock worth $3,541,975 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.
About Kadant
Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.
Further Reading: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.