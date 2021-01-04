Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th.

Kadant has raised its dividend payment by 23.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kadant has a payout ratio of 20.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kadant to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $140.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $144.83.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $154.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Kadant will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.34, for a total value of $732,189.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 53,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,298.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric T. Langevin sold 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,064,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 53,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,756.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,126 shares of company stock worth $3,541,975 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on Kadant from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components worldwide. The company's Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

