JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of JTEKY opened at $23.32 on Monday. JTEKT has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.
JTEKT Company Profile
