JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JTEKY opened at $23.32 on Monday. JTEKT has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.98.

Get JTEKT alerts:

JTEKT Company Profile

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. The company offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, coupling, and Torsen limited slip differential products; and wheels, such as hub units.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for JTEKT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTEKT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.