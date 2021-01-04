JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $120,000 in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

NYSEARCA AIEQ opened at $35.48 on Monday. AI Powered Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30.

