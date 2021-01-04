JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $103,000 in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 22,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edap Tms by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. 15.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Edap Tms from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. Edap Tms S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.17 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.24 million. Research analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

