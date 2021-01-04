JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $129,000 Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $19.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.94. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 49.98% and a negative net margin of 143.93%. Equities research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

