JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $109,000 Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $835,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on NVMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $70.60 on Monday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $72.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.63 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.