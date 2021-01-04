JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $107,000 Stock Holdings in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 8.1% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,053,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 79,134 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $28,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 89.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,500 shares during the period.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 692,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $235,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,018,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,766,376.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 427,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,764. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,518,963 shares of company stock worth $4,618,697 over the last three months.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.