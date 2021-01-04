JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Shares in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 1,169,414 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,222,000 after buying an additional 598,432 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 961.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after purchasing an additional 372,240 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,061,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

BRP stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.85.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

DOOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

