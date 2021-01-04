JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 17,708 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 160,981.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 59.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 394,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,309 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 7.9% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 26.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SURF shares. BidaskClub upgraded Surface Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

Shares of Surface Oncology stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.89%. Research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 4,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of Surface Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $30,770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,707,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,840,780 in the last three months. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

