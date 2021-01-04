JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,650 Shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IntriCon were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IntriCon by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in IntriCon by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IntriCon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IntriCon by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $18.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day moving average is $13.69. IntriCon Co. has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a P/E ratio of -54.85 and a beta of 1.23.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $27.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.57 million. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that IntriCon Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IntriCon news, VP Michael Geraci sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $126,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-End-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

