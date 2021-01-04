JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in DURECT were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after buying an additional 1,073,699 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the second quarter worth $692,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 12.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,462 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 8.0% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,025,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 75,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRRX. BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of DRRX opened at $2.07 on Monday. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $420.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. Analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.