JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $195.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.78.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.52. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.15. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $175.76.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 52.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

