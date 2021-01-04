JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $195.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.78.
Shares of FIVE stock traded down $3.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $171.52. The company had a trading volume of 985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.15. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $175.76.
In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Five Below during the third quarter worth $820,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 52.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter.
About Five Below
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
