JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 1,239 Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at $175,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Shares of EBMT opened at $21.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $143.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.72. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.70 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $92,541.54. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.