Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 194,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 688,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,516,000 after purchasing an additional 37,119 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $156.50. The company had a trading volume of 11,759,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.22. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

