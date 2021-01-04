JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JDSPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded JD Sports Fashion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

JDSPY traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.81.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

