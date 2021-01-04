JD Coin Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges (JDC)

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000532 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JD Coin has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. JD Coin has a market cap of $8.96 million and $40,800.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JD Coin Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

