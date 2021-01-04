James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.00

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $29.68, with a volume of 15396 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.00 million. Research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,960 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 555,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after acquiring an additional 38,831 shares during the period. 0.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (NYSE:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

