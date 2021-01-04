Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Shares of JACK opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $97.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,629,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,531,000 after buying an additional 46,283 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after acquiring an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 704,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 55,706 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 481,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,662,000 after acquiring an additional 272,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 432,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,019,000 after acquiring an additional 157,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

