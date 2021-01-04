J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 10.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after buying an additional 23,411 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.42, for a total value of $1,275,360.00. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total value of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of JJSF opened at $155.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.55 and a beta of 0.56. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $189.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.61 and its 200-day moving average is $136.75.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $252.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.07 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

