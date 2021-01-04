ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM) Sets New 12-Month High at $535.00

ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) (LON:ITM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 535 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 533.95 ($6.98), with a volume of 1246048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 516 ($6.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 388.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a PE ratio of -69.73.

ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) Company Profile (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power Plc (ITM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.