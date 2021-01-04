Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.07. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 6 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.
Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period.
Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)
Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.
Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.