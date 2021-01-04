Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Shares Gap Down to $17.51

Issuer Direct Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.51, but opened at $16.07. Issuer Direct shares last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Issuer Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 4,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $104,247.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,060.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Balbirnie sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,389,731.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,072 shares of company stock valued at $578,259 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Issuer Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Issuer Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period.

Issuer Direct Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR)

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in North America and Europe. The company provides Platform id, a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower module, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record.

