iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Hits New 1-Year High at $174.53

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $174.53 and last traded at $172.00, with a volume of 104520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average of $149.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IYK. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $269,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

