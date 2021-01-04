iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.58

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.58 and last traded at $90.24, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.29.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the third quarter valued at $137,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $317,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

