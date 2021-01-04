iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.77

iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $82.77 and last traded at $82.77, with a volume of 386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.41.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.12.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 3,032.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,769,000 after buying an additional 1,619,928 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.