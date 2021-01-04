iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,941,000 after buying an additional 10,420,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,422 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,268,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,908 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92,435.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.17 on Monday, reaching $370.22. 7,093,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545,134. The business’s 50-day moving average is $366.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $376.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

