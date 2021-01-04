iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $377.55

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $377.55 and last traded at $377.15, with a volume of 2787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $373.30.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.36.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,604,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,777,941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,405,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,422 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.