iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $62.84. The stock had a trading volume of 129,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,849. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $63.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.48.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

