IRISnet Price Reaches $0.0381 on Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. IRISnet has a total market cap of $35.75 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,001,781,613 coins and its circulating supply is 938,485,345 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork . The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

