IQ.cash (IQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $165,276.69

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0138 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24, Mercatox and Cryptopia. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $165,276.69 and $96,428.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IQ.cash has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003228 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029511 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00126153 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.47 or 0.00259876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.48 or 0.00531172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.33 or 0.00285239 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00050879 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.