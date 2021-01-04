IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.60

IP Group Plc (IPO.L) (LON:IPO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 102.60 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 102.20 ($1.34), with a volume of 213915 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.90 ($1.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 9.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of -61.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.58.

IP Group Plc (IPO.L) Company Profile (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

