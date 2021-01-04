IONChain Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,615.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 3rd. IONChain has a market cap of $363,945.00 and $6,615.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. In the last week, IONChain has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IONChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00030930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00126977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.62 or 0.00547517 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00147309 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 79% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005788 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00269902 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019218 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IONChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IONChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.