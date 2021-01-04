Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CEMEX (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 11,520 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical volume of 6,063 call options.

CX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of CEMEX from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.14.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.18. 204,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,025. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.39. CEMEX has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,022,000 after buying an additional 29,334,354 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter valued at $43,803,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CEMEX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 607,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CEMEX by 142.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,129,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in CEMEX by 101.0% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,616,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.