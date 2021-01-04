Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Covetrus (CVET)

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/24/2020 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

12/23/2020 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

12/17/2020 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

12/16/2020 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

11/20/2020 – Covetrus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

11/19/2020 – Covetrus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Covetrus, Inc. provides animal-health technology and services. The Company combines practice management software, prescription management, multi-channel client engagement services and supply chain infrastructure to promote connectivity between veterinarians and their clients. Covetrus, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

11/11/2020 – Covetrus had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $28.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($8.56) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Georgina Wraight sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,556 shares of company stock valued at $417,067 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,296,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Covetrus by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 79,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

