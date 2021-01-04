Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.74

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 4575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
