Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.74

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.74 and last traded at $46.26, with a volume of 4575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 879,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,974,000 after buying an additional 290,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 222,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 41,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,533,000.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.