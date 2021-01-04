International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $17.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,226. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $479.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $99.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,694 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 202,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 99,730 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in International Seaways by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 11,019 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in International Seaways by 321.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in International Seaways by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

