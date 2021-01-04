Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $298,400.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,815.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 97,364 shares of company stock worth $10,551,079 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,291,053. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $116.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.40. The company has a market capitalization of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

