Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.

IBP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Shares of IBP opened at $101.93 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $121.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.87.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $1,932,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,850 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.