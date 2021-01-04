Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $132.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $106.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.
IBP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Benchmark downgraded Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.57.
Shares of IBP opened at $101.93 on Monday. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $121.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.87.
In other Installed Building Products news, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $1,932,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $81,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,121 shares of company stock valued at $7,866,850 in the last quarter. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.
About Installed Building Products
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
