Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Down 29% Over Last Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $54,771.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. During the last week, Insights Network has traded down 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00042446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.56 or 0.00309036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00030238 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00022928 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.