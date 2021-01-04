Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Insider Acquires 92 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray purchased 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($197.13).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Katie Murray bought 93 shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($195.62).

NWG stock opened at GBX 161.65 ($2.11) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.31. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.27). The firm has a market cap of £19.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 155 ($2.03).

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

