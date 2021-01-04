Insider Buying: NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) Insider Acquires 92 Shares of Stock

NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) (LON:NWG) insider Katie Murray purchased 92 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £150.88 ($197.13).
Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Katie Murray bought 93 shares of NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($195.62).
NWG stock opened at GBX 161.65 ($2.11) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.31. NatWest Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 173.70 ($2.27). The firm has a market cap of £19.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61.
NatWest Group plc (NWG.L) Company Profile
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.
