Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Insider Acquires 183 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 183 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 870 ($11.37) per share, with a total value of £1,592.10 ($2,080.09).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 211 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, for a total transaction of £1,599.38 ($2,089.60).

On Friday, October 30th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 221 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 722 ($9.43) per share, with a total value of £1,595.62 ($2,084.69).

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock traded up GBX 30.35 ($0.40) on Monday, reaching GBX 896.35 ($11.71). The stock had a trading volume of 192,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,072. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 1 year low of GBX 329.31 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 898.30 ($11.74). The company has a market cap of £475.71 million and a P/E ratio of 33.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 785.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 695.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

