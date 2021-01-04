Insider Buying: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases 36,600 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53).
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,386.14 ($18.11) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock has a market cap of £69.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,382.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,482.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.17%.
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also: Accumulation/Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.