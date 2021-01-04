Insider Buying: GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Insider Purchases 36,600 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 36,600 shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, for a total transaction of £503,616 ($657,977.53).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,386.14 ($18.11) on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The stock has a market cap of £69.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,382.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,482.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 1,440 ($18.81) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,763 ($23.03).

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

