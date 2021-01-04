Insider Buying: Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) Insider Acquires 31,930 Shares of Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 31,930 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,665.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$144,665.25.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 30th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. acquired 12,200 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.58 per share, with a total value of C$55,847.94.

On Friday, October 30th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 163,800 shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.48 per share, with a total value of C$734,266.26.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) stock opened at C$4.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$45.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.14 and a 12 month high of C$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 9.62 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.14.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) from C$7.65 to C$5.60 in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (CRWN.TO) Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

