Ink (INK) Trading 58.8% Higher This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. During the last week, Ink has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market cap of $415,678.16 and $96,885.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031143 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00124390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.11 or 0.00546546 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.09 or 0.00144311 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00265963 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00019634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00050899 BTC.

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

