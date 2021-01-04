Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $4.54 or 0.00014643 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $68.16 million and $24.54 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00029423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00126155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.94 or 0.00257596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.09 or 0.00531979 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00284376 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019209 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00050675 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,178 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

Injective Protocol Token Trading

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

