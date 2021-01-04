Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. Ingersoll Rand reported sales of $605.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 139.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ingersoll Rand.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,740,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,204. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 20.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,354,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,826,000 after purchasing an additional 542,883 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,862,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,512,000 after purchasing an additional 447,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,456,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,247,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,167,000 after purchasing an additional 629,322 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IR stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.09. 7,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,228,171. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of -123.13 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.