Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a conviction-buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.34.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. Infosys has a 1-year low of $6.76 and a 1-year high of $17.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,446,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,921,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

